COVID-19 shuts down Burke County Register of Deeds

The Burke County Register of Deeds will be closed this week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the office.

Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department, told The News Herald on Sunday night that any member of the public who was in the Register of Deeds on Thursday or Friday needs to get tested for the virus.

Scalise couldn’t say how many of the employees contracted the virus but it was enough that the office has to be closed for the week.

For anyone who needs a service from the Burke County Register of Deeds this week, Scalise said the office will have contact information on its website at www.burkenc.org/1172/Register-of-Deeds.

While the office is closed it will be cleaned and Scalise said anyone who wants a COVID-19 test who was at the office Thursday or Friday can call the health department at 828-764-9150.

As cases of the virus continues to build in the county and across the state, Scalise is asking people to get vaccinated and continue to wear a face covering in public.

“This current variant is spreading rapidly,” Scalise said.