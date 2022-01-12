COVID-19 shuts down Drexel Elementary

COVID-19 has temporarily closed down another school in Burke County, and clusters have been reported in three additional schools.
Burke County Public Schools sent out a call to parents of Drexel Elementary School students saying that due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, isolations and quarantines, the school would be closed after Wednesday. The school system reported a cluster of cases at Drexel Elementary on Monday.
The call said the school being closed will give custodial teams time to do a thorough cleaning of the building and give the school time for so many to come off of isolations and quarantines.
Teachers will have instructions on accessing assignments on Thursday and Friday, the call said.
Meals will be available for pick-up between 10-11 a.m. Thursday, it said. Orders should be placed by 8 a.m. Thursday by leaving a message, including the child’s name, at 828-437-6752. The meals will include two breakfasts and two lunches per child, the call said.
Day care at the school will be closed Thursday and Friday. The YMCA Schools Out Camp will plan to operate Monday and Tuesday for students who are well and not in quarantine, according to the call.
The school is expected to reopen Wednesday. Monday is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Tuesday is a teacher work day, the school system said.
Drexel is the third school to close due to cases and quarantines among staff and students since the system returned from the holiday break on Jan. 3. Hallyburton Academy closed Friday, and North Liberty School closed Monday.
Burke County Public Schools also reported clusters of the virus at Forest Hill Elementary, Heritage Middle and Patton High schools on Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic link between cases, information from the school system says.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Burke County continue to climb.
On Wednesday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,717 active cases, up from 1,589 active cases Monday. The county has reported a total of 279 deaths from the virus.
In a release Monday, the Burke County Health Department said: “Burke County community we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus. You can help by several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday — 18 unvaccinated — with four of them in the intensive care unit, all of whom are unvaccinated, and two of them on ventilators. The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 335 patients Wednesday, it reported.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,445 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 30.9% Wednesday, and 4,098 people across the state hospitalized, up from 3,991 people hospitalized on Tuesday. The state also reported a total of 19,763 deaths on Wednesday, up from 19,706 total deaths on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
Stay home for five days.
If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.