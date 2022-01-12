COVID-19 shuts down Drexel Elementary

COVID-19 has temporarily closed down another school in Burke County, and clusters have been reported in three additional schools.

Burke County Public Schools sent out a call to parents of Drexel Elementary School students saying that due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, isolations and quarantines, the school would be closed after Wednesday. The school system reported a cluster of cases at Drexel Elementary on Monday.

The call said the school being closed will give custodial teams time to do a thorough cleaning of the building and give the school time for so many to come off of isolations and quarantines.

Teachers will have instructions on accessing assignments on Thursday and Friday, the call said.

Meals will be available for pick-up between 10-11 a.m. Thursday, it said. Orders should be placed by 8 a.m. Thursday by leaving a message, including the child’s name, at 828-437-6752. The meals will include two breakfasts and two lunches per child, the call said.

Day care at the school will be closed Thursday and Friday. The YMCA Schools Out Camp will plan to operate Monday and Tuesday for students who are well and not in quarantine, according to the call.