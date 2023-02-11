Burke County is back to a low level of community spread of COVID-19 and the number of reported active cases is below 100.

The Burke County Health Department reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County on Thursday. That is up from 56 active cases on Jan. 20, according to a previous News Herald story.

But the active cases don’t include people who test positive using an at-home test, according to officials.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported eight COVID-19 patients on Thursday, none of which were in intensive care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the low level spread in Burke County on Thursday and recommends people stay up to date on vaccination against the virus, get tested and wear a mask if having symptoms, test positive or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The weekly case rate per 100,000 people for Burke is 88.41 cases, with hospital admissions at 6.9 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent CDC numbers updated on Thursday. The latest figures were compiled between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, according to the CDC. Burke County’s population is currently at 87,611, according to the latest census figures.

The CDC COVID-19 map of North Carolina shows only a handful of counties in the state that are at a high level of community spread, and the rest of the state is split between low and medium community spread. Most of the counties in the western part of the state are at a low spread of the virus, while counties in the eastern half are at medium spread, according to the CDC.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Burke County have risen to 375 as of Friday, up from 363 The News Herald reported in October, according to the health department.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said the additional 12 deaths from the virus occurred between August and December.

The Burke County Health Department offers flu and COVID-19 vaccines. To make an appointment, call the department at 828-764-9150.