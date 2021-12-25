COVID-19 surge of cases expected in coming weeks

The holiday season is typically a time with friends and family gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

And it’s that tradition, along with the new and more contagious omicron variant, that is anticipated to create a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Health experts have been warning that the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge of infections to date in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, the department has said.

Cases in Burke County and across the state have been increasing in the last two weeks. Burke County’s active cases were at 274 on Thursday, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard. That was up from 252 active cases on Monday. The health department typically sends out update briefings on Monday and Friday but due to Christmas, an update was not released on Friday. The next update will be released Monday.