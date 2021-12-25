COVID-19 surge of cases expected in coming weeks

The holiday season is typically a time with friends and family gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.
And it’s that tradition, along with the new and more contagious omicron variant, that is anticipated to create a surge in cases of COVID-19.
Health experts have been warning that the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant is expected to cause the greatest surge of infections to date in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCDHHS urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, the department has said.
Cases in Burke County and across the state have been increasing in the last two weeks. Burke County’s active cases were at 274 on Thursday, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard. That was up from 252 active cases on Monday. The health department typically sends out update briefings on Monday and Friday but due to Christmas, an update was not released on Friday. The next update will be released Monday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge had nine COVID-19 patients in its hospital on Thursday, all unvaccinated, with one of them in the intensive care unit. There also were 92 patients in the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital, which was up from 88 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,889 new virus cases statewide with a daily percent positive rate of 10.4% and 1,680 people hospitalized. The total number of deaths throughout the state from the virus is 19,233 as of Wednesday, up from 19,183 on Tuesday.
Local and state health officials have been pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot if eligible.
Adults in the state who are fully vaccinated is 69% and adults who have had at least one dose is 73%, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, the total population who has been fully vaccinated is 45% and 47% for those who have had at least one dose, according to figures from NCDHHS.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location.
First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered at the county health department. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov. Multiple pharmacies in Burke County also administer the vaccine.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.