COVID-19 surge puts strain on health care workers

It’s been a long year and some change for health care workers around the world.
The same is true at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, where staff like Dr. Rahul Sampath have worked around the clock to care for patients suffering from COVID-19.
Sampath, an infectious disease doctor for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, said doctors and nurses are picking up extra shifts at the hospital to help handle the surge of patients providers have seen in the wake of the delta variant.
“We have doctors here who are picking up extra shifts, we have ICU doctors who are pretty much not getting a night’s sleep because they’re getting called on critically ill patients by people who are covering them, and then they’re here during the day,” Sampath said. “We have our chief resident being pulled away from his duties to be a hospitalist in the hospital. We have everybody stepping up and doing what they feel needs to be done.”
The hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated Tuesday, said there were 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Ten people are in ICU, with six on ventilators. Seven of them were in the intensive care unit. Another 249 people were receiving care for COVID-19 through the system’s virtual hospital.
“It is pretty bad,” Sampath said. “I would say it’s the worst it’s been since the end of (2020), so that’s saying a lot. We’ve hit records in the number of patients who have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.”
Most of the patients they’re seeing are unvaccinated, Sampath said.
“If you’re vaccinated, it offers you a lot of protection and those patients are usually less sick and they’re able to go home and be out of the hospital sooner,” he said.
Looking at national data and trends, the delta virus is more transmissible, it’s affecting a different demographic and it’s likely more lethal, Sampath said. He said he’s still waiting on more data to conclusively determine whether the strain actually is more lethal than the original virus.
“Hospitals are not an unlimited resource,” Sampath said. “We’re a limited resource, and we’re here to serve the community. We have plans in place to accommodate a lot of excess patients, and a surge plan that would help us even if we’re pushed up against the wall to be able to serve our community.”
He said those plans ensure that patients receive the same level of care that they would when the hospital is able to operate normally.
“We have been using those surge plans, which is saying a lot,” he said. “Which means that we’ve met our capacity, and we’ve had to surge beyond our capacity and open up new care areas to treat patients.”
It’s only been six months since a field hospital was set up in Lenoir by Samaritan’s Purse. That might not be out of the question for the area if COVID-19 continues to grow.
“It’s quite possible that we may need that as a resource,” Sampath said. “Do we need it now? I’m not sure the talks being had at that level, it’s quite possible they may pull the trigger on that. I don’t think that at any point we can afford to be shut down and not give a patient the care that they need.”
Sampath said data shows that the lower the vaccination rate in an area, the higher the number of cases.
“I think we’re going to see that unfortunately in more places,” he said. “It may get a little worse before it gets better.”
He said he’s encouraged every time he has a conversation with a patient and he’s able to dispel some of the misinformation that has swayed them against the vaccine.
“The hardest part is the frustration that comes when you see that this is a pandemic predominantly in an unvaccinated population,” Sampath said. “The frustration is the messaging that has gone out through social media and other avenues that have not accurately represented the kind of evidence, the kind of scientific robustness that has gone into these trials and the true marvel that is this vaccination and how efficacious it is and continues to be even with the delta virus.”
