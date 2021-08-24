COVID-19 surge puts strain on health care workers

“It’s quite possible that we may need that as a resource,” Sampath said. “Do we need it now? I’m not sure the talks being had at that level, it’s quite possible they may pull the trigger on that. I don’t think that at any point we can afford to be shut down and not give a patient the care that they need.”

Sampath said data shows that the lower the vaccination rate in an area, the higher the number of cases.

“I think we’re going to see that unfortunately in more places,” he said. “It may get a little worse before it gets better.”

He said he’s encouraged every time he has a conversation with a patient and he’s able to dispel some of the misinformation that has swayed them against the vaccine.

“The hardest part is the frustration that comes when you see that this is a pandemic predominantly in an unvaccinated population,” Sampath said. “The frustration is the messaging that has gone out through social media and other avenues that have not accurately represented the kind of evidence, the kind of scientific robustness that has gone into these trials and the true marvel that is this vaccination and how efficacious it is and continues to be even with the delta virus.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.