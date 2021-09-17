COVID can’t stop the music at Merlefest

WILKESBORO – Merlefest is back, and the Wilkes Community College campus is once again filled to the brim with music.
The festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and organizers decided to delay the much-heralded springtime event until September, just this once. Still, COVID-19 compelled health restrictions at Merlefest.
Fans don’t seem to mind the rules everyone hopes are temporary.
Glenn and Joyce are newcomers to Merlefest. “I’ve been wanting to come for years,” Glenn said as the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys laid down a backdrop of bluegrass from the Watson Stage.
“We planned to be here last year, but the pandemic stopped that,” he said.
Glenn is from Concord. Joyce lives in Stony Brook, NY. He likes Americana music, plus the Grateful Dead. “Jerry Garcia started out in a bluegrass band, you know.”
Joyce said Marshall Tucker and The Allman Brothers are favorites of hers, but she became attached to bluegrass years ago while a student at Stony Brook University. There was a place that featured music of all kinds, and one night, she was introduced to bluegrass. “I was hooked,” she said.
Glenn moved south to Concord in the 1970s. “I felt like this (North Carolina) is where I should be,” he said. Apparently, he wasn’t wrong. He’s still here, still loving the music.
He doesn’t mind the restrictions put into place because of the lingering pandemic. Everybody – performers, staff, vendors and fans – must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter Merlfest.
The “wellness wrist band” is snapped on before you can even get on a shuttle bus to ride to the venue. Once on campus, masks must be worn in any facility – and on shuttles, too – and sanitizing stations are all over the place.
“I like it,” Glenn said of the list of rules. Joyce is more vehement.
“I stand behind the rules 100 percent,” she said with conviction. “This is an educated policy, a good policy.”
Bill and Lynette, from Salisbury, agree. “I can live with it,” Bill said, calling the restrictions necessary. The pandemic “needs to be taken more seriously,” he said.
Lynette said, “A lot of people don’t seem to understand (how a virus survives). In the past, we accepted vaccines as a fact of life. We had measles shots and ate the sugar cubes (for polio) and didn’t think anything about it.”
The couple had their masks ready to wear when necessary. Masks are just part of the Merlefest experience this year.
This is Bill and Lynette’s fifth trip to Merlefest. They signed up for all four days.
“We like bluegrass, folk music and everything else,” Bill said. “We enjoy all of it.”
They’re staying in West Jefferson and commuting to the festival. “There is a lot to see,” Joyce said.
True. Merlefest encourages tourism throughout the region.
But the main attraction is the music. Like Bill and Lynette, Glenn and Joyce are there for the duration of the festival.
“We plan on coming back,” Glenn said.
For more on the festival, go to merlefest.org