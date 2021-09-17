COVID can’t stop the music at Merlefest

He doesn’t mind the restrictions put into place because of the lingering pandemic. Everybody – performers, staff, vendors and fans – must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter Merlfest.

The “wellness wrist band” is snapped on before you can even get on a shuttle bus to ride to the venue. Once on campus, masks must be worn in any facility – and on shuttles, too – and sanitizing stations are all over the place.

“I like it,” Glenn said of the list of rules. Joyce is more vehement.

“I stand behind the rules 100 percent,” she said with conviction. “This is an educated policy, a good policy.”

Bill and Lynette, from Salisbury, agree. “I can live with it,” Bill said, calling the restrictions necessary. The pandemic “needs to be taken more seriously,” he said.

Lynette said, “A lot of people don’t seem to understand (how a virus survives). In the past, we accepted vaccines as a fact of life. We had measles shots and ate the sugar cubes (for polio) and didn’t think anything about it.”

The couple had their masks ready to wear when necessary. Masks are just part of the Merlefest experience this year.