COVID cases climb, but hospitalizations dip

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County continued to climb over the weekend, but hospitalizations were down slightly Monday.

At least 278 new cases of COVID-19 have been logged since Thursday, according to data on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 24,036, with 973 of them active, according to the dashboard. That’s down from the 1,604 active cases listed in the Burke County Health Department’s Friday media briefing.

Also down were hospitalizations at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital, said 39 people were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, down from 46 hospitalizations Friday. She said 24 of the people hospitalized were unvaccinated.

There were six COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, with four of them unvaccinated, Wilson said. Another 82 patients were seeking treatment through UNCHBR’s Virtual Hospital.

Statewide, 4,727 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, a little more than a third of the new cases reported across the state Friday, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.