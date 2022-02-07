COVID cases climb, but hospitalizations dip

Cases of COVID-19 in Burke County continued to climb over the weekend, but hospitalizations were down slightly Monday.
At least 278 new cases of COVID-19 have been logged since Thursday, according to data on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The new cases brought the total number of cases up to 24,036, with 973 of them active, according to the dashboard. That’s down from the 1,604 active cases listed in the Burke County Health Department’s Friday media briefing.
Also down were hospitalizations at UNC Health Blue Ridge.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital, said 39 people were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, down from 46 hospitalizations Friday. She said 24 of the people hospitalized were unvaccinated.
There were six COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, with four of them unvaccinated, Wilson said. Another 82 patients were seeking treatment through UNCHBR’s Virtual Hospital.
Statewide, 4,727 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, a little more than a third of the new cases reported across the state Friday, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
While fewer cases were reported Monday, the state’s daily positivity rate remained in the double-digits at 19.3%. There were 4,032 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
State health officials will continue to hold a mass testing clinic until at least Feb. 18 in the parking lot at the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis. Only PCR tests will be administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days, the health department has previously said.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
- If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.