COVID cases, deaths on the rise again

COVID-19 has not gone away, with Burke County seeing close to 400 new cases reported.

The Burke County Health Department said on Friday there are 143 active cases of the virus in the county. The county also has seen three people die due to the virus within the last two weeks, said Chae Moore, public information officer for the health department. The health department has reported a total of 359 deaths since the virus entered the county.

As of Friday, the county reported a total of 26,672 people who have been infected with the virus since it entered the county more than two years ago, which includes those people who died from it, according to the health department.

On May 24, the cumulative cases were at 26,300 people, according to a previous News Herald story.

Also on Friday, UNC Health Blue Ridge reported that eight people were hospitalized with the virus, and 53 patients were in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the most sequenced cases in the state are omicron BA.2.12.1, with a slight increase in omicron BA.2 sequenced cases.

The department said there are 13 counties in the state with high levels of community risk, and the remaining counties have low or medium levels of community risk.

Burke County has a medium level of risk, according to NCDHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says recommended actions for people living in medium risk counties include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they are showing symptoms.

People showing symptoms, testing positive or have an exposure to someone with the virus should wear a mask, according to the CDC.

In addition, those in medium risk counties should wear a mask on public transportation or wear a mask in public as an additional precaution. Those with a high risk for severe illness should consider wearing a mask indoors in public, according to the CDC.

NCDHHS has continued to report outbreaks and clusters at congregate living facilities and schools. In its latest iteration of outbreaks, the department reported Burke County facilities are:

Carolina Rehab of Burke reported that as of Friday it had seven patients and one staff members infected with the virus. On June 7, NCDHHS reported six patients and three staff members were infected.

College Pines Health and Rehabilitation had 18 residents and seven staff members infected with the virus. One resident had died due to the virus.

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation had two residents and two staff members infected.

As of Monday, Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton had five active cases of the virus among inmates.

Multiple pharmacies throughout Burke County are administering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the county health department.

Vaccination against the virus is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.