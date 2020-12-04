Cowboy Jim’s opens in Valdese on Friday

Hand said Cowboy Jim’s was started to help local business. He said that with many national chains currently facing financial woes, it gives an opportunity for vendors to make money in spaces that previously were occupied by larger companies.

All of the vendors for the Valdese location are based in Valdese, Morganton, Hickory and the surrounding area, Hand said. No vendors are from out of state.

“It’s basically taking back a local community’s money and keeping it inside the community,” Hand said. “That’s an important part to us and part of the reason why we started this business, to keep money inside our local community up here in Grundy, Virginia. It made sense to bring that model into other towns, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The approximately 125 local vendors Cowboy Jim’s of Valdese has so far have chosen between five different sizes of booths ranging from 36 square feet up to 300 square feet. The marketplace also has freezer booths and food truck spaces, according to its website.

Some space still remains available.