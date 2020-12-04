Cowboy Jim’s opens in Valdese on Friday

VALDESE — An indoor flea market with more than 100 locally based vendors is set to open in Valdese today.
Cowboy Jim’s, located in the former grocery store building at 1020 Main St. W in Valdese, has dozens of permanent vendor spaces selling almost every kind of item, said Ben Hand, one of the owners of Cowboy Jim’s.
“We’ve got over 100 permanent retail vendors in place that have their own individual retail stores,” Hand said. “It’s more like a mall experience rather than a flea market. These are permanent, monthly vendors set up to sell furniture, clothing, home décor, home goods, a lady who makes custom tumblers, antiques, a guy who sells records, a guy who sells motorcycle equipment.
“It’s really like Valdese’s mall at this point because there’s so much variety and so much different retail to look at.”
The company took the former Galaxy grocery store and turned it into a different kind of retail space, making it the newest of a handful of Cowboy Jim’s locations since the chain started in Grundy, Virginia, a couple years ago.
“We really like towns like Valdese because it gives a chance for retail people and vendors to set up permanent stores in an interior space that is probably a little more cost-effective for them than starting a much more sizeable store,” Hand said. “It kind of builds the local economy by having people who want to open their own retail store and sell their own products long-term, but who don’t feel comfortable moving into a big space.”
Hand said Cowboy Jim’s was started to help local business. He said that with many national chains currently facing financial woes, it gives an opportunity for vendors to make money in spaces that previously were occupied by larger companies.
All of the vendors for the Valdese location are based in Valdese, Morganton, Hickory and the surrounding area, Hand said. No vendors are from out of state.
“It’s basically taking back a local community’s money and keeping it inside the community,” Hand said. “That’s an important part to us and part of the reason why we started this business, to keep money inside our local community up here in Grundy, Virginia. It made sense to bring that model into other towns, as well.”
Support Local Journalism
The approximately 125 local vendors Cowboy Jim’s of Valdese has so far have chosen between five different sizes of booths ranging from 36 square feet up to 300 square feet. The marketplace also has freezer booths and food truck spaces, according to its website.
Some space still remains available.
“We do have about maybe 15% or so left,” Hand said. “It rotates every couple of months. If there’s not something available now, they can check back in a couple months. Usually, some vendors inevitably rotate out into larger retail spaces. Some vendors rotate back into smaller spaces. Space comes available every few months. There’s a wait list online, if people want to fill it out.”
Hand described Cowboy Jim’s rates as inexpensive, with the first month’s rent at $20 for a space of 100 square feet that is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday through Saturday, giving vendors 12 to 15 days per month to sell.
“We think a lot of people will be successful,” Hand said. “It’s a good way for retailers to sell their products and keep their rent low. It’s basically like going into a mall of old where you can see a bunch of different retailers all in one space.
“If you’re looking for something for Christmas or just looking to browse around, there’s 100 different retailers and a lot of different options.”
Hand said Cowboy Jim’s locations are following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state protocols.
“The manager and staff in place are well-trained to follow local regulations,” Hand said. “Mask-wearing is recommended and usually required. And all of our staff is always wearing masks.”
For more information about Cowboy Jim’s of Valdese, visit cowboyjimsvaldese.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.