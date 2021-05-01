Coyote sightings expected to peak in May

Hazing can be as simple as waving your arms and shouting forcefully until a coyote leaves. Spraying them with a water hose or throwing small rocks in their direction also can alert coyotes they’re not welcome in the area.

In more remote areas where a coyote pair might be denning, hazing likely won’t be effective.

“Coyotes will closely watch people who come near their den or pups, so if you are passing through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or even following you at a distance, there may be a den nearby,” said Owens. “In this case, leave calmly and inform others to avoid the area for a few weeks. Coyotes use dens like a crib for protecting their newborn pups, and as soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the coyotes will abandon it.”

Coyotes rarely attack people, preferring to avoid us entirely or keep their distance. If you are walking a small dog and a coyote seems to take interest, pick up the dog and act threatening toward the coyote. They are opportunistic hunters and prefer an easy meal over one that puts them at risk.

For more information, visit www.ncwildlife.org/coyote or contact the NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or HWI@ncwildlife.org.