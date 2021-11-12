Crafters support nonprofit, people in need with holiday store

Local residents Catherine Turner and Susan Perry have big hopes for another big win for Burke County United Way with their special holiday project.
The pair collaborated with artists and crafters throughout Burke County last year to create a holiday pop-up gift shop called “2020 With Love” inside the BCUW office at 121 W. Union Street in Morganton. The shop helped raise funds for the organization, which in turn funds local nonprofits supporting people in need in the area. A wide variety of locally-made gifts were sold, and 100% of the proceeds benefitted the local United Way.
“There was an incredible level of interest and support last year for the pop-up,” said Abigail Taylor, marketing and campaign manager for BCUW. “We had curious shoppers stop by or call each day, even when the store was closed. To our pleasant surprise, inquiries continued after the pop-up store season ended, and we had people asking about the store this year. The revenue generated from the pop-up facilitated our efforts with the “Keep Learning Moving Forward’ campaign, which focused on Burke County Public Schools students’ needs.”
2020 With Love generated $12,400, which included $7,400 from merchandise sales and a generous $5,000 donation from First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. Additional donations came in after the pop-up closed, boosting the total to more than $12,700.
Turner and Perry said they were inspired by the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s store, especially the kind, endearing comments they received from local residents, out of town visitors and downtown merchants.
“2020 With Love was like dropping Santa’s workshop into downtown Morganton,” said Libba Belton, co-owner of Benjamin and Libba’s clothing store in downtown Morganton. “So many beautifully crafted holiday treasures, and such a fun variety! The loving, caring and oh-so-appropriately aproned ladies made visitors feel welcomed, and as each customer finished their shopping, they left with the knowledge that their purchase would have a wonderful ‘holiday ripple effect’ throughout Morganton.”
This year’s store, “Back Again in 2021 … With Love” will open Friday, Nov. 26 and run through Friday, Dec. 17. Store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, as well as Wednesday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 17. The store will accept cash and credit or debit cards, but no checks.
Turner described what visitors to the store will find.
“Oak Hill Ironworks has generously donated another angel,” she said. “Patterson’s Amish Furniture will contribute a furniture or accessory item (to be determined), and quilts will be displayed for sale. In addition to her outstanding and popular soup bowl cozies, Susan added plate and pot-handle cozies to her line. I have pieced a quilt, and made a variety of sewn and crafted items for the store. Look for decorative pillows, a deeper selection of embroidered towels, wreaths, a selection of table-top ready items, a fully decorated gingerbread-themed tree, succulent arrangements in unique containers and more. Some items being offered (were) once-loved, but remain classically beautiful, and new items with a touch of embellishment.”
Turner and Perry have set a $15,000 fundraising goal for this year’s store.
“Self-sufficiency, housing stability and youth success represent BCUW’s mission, which takes a three-pronged approach to help meet the needs of low and moderate income working families paying more than 30% of their income toward housing,” Taylor said. “Revenue generated from the 2021 seasonal pop-up is slated to help fund the Youth Success prong by offsetting child care expenses for the aforementioned families. (BCUW will) assist these families with after-school and summer child care provided by the YMCA of Catawba County in the Burke County public elementary schools. By doing so, parents can continue to work while their children are provided with safe and meaningful activities.”
People are already excited about the debut of this year’s store.
“As a Morganton resident, I am proud to see this seasonal store return for another year,” said Scott Mulwee, Burke County commissioner. “Creative, quality, handmade or crafted items make this a unique method to donate and help those in need within our community. Having served as a Burke County United Way board member and chair, I hope you will come and support this seasonal pop-up.”
The 2021 store will benefit from a new partnership with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. The land trust has contributed several signed and framed art pieces to the store and will donate 50% of the proceeds from their sales to the Burke County United Way.
“As each year presents its own unique challenges for fundraising, we believe there is strength in nonprofit organizations supporting one another to preserve, enhance and improve the quality of life for people of this region,” said Andrew Kota, the conservancy’s executive director. “Whether it be conserving land and rivers, providing access to public parks and trails or helping those in need of basic necessities, working together for optimal outcome is paramount for each nonprofit, respectively. We value the work of Burke County United Way and its positive contribution to our community.”
Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way, said she will use the proceeds from the FCNC pieces specifically to purchase “Born Learning Trail Kits” in English and Spanish.
“These kits will be installed along a trail within the community,” Schwind said. “The kits provide certain prompts for engaging parents and young children in activities designed to foster various developmentally appropriate skills. Burke County United Way will partner with Foothills Conservancy and potential other community partners on this initial project with the goal to expand this opportunity to multiple trails.”
Turner invited people to visit the “Back Again in 2021…With Love” holiday pop-up store.
“All donations are greatly appreciated toward the goal of raising $15,000,” she said. “We encourage you to find some great things for yourself or as a gift. The best part of the pop-up is seeing our community rally in support of the effort and, most importantly, knowing the hard work and effort will help our own Burke County residents.”