Crafters support nonprofit, people in need with holiday store

“As each year presents its own unique challenges for fundraising, we believe there is strength in nonprofit organizations supporting one another to preserve, enhance and improve the quality of life for people of this region,” said Andrew Kota, the conservancy’s executive director. “Whether it be conserving land and rivers, providing access to public parks and trails or helping those in need of basic necessities, working together for optimal outcome is paramount for each nonprofit, respectively. We value the work of Burke County United Way and its positive contribution to our community.”

Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way, said she will use the proceeds from the FCNC pieces specifically to purchase “Born Learning Trail Kits” in English and Spanish.

“These kits will be installed along a trail within the community,” Schwind said. “The kits provide certain prompts for engaging parents and young children in activities designed to foster various developmentally appropriate skills. Burke County United Way will partner with Foothills Conservancy and potential other community partners on this initial project with the goal to expand this opportunity to multiple trails.”

Turner invited people to visit the “Back Again in 2021…With Love” holiday pop-up store.