Crafters team up for community fundraiser

“It’s for all of us who are sitting, looking around at the world, at our leaders, saying, ‘Something has gone very wrong.’ It’s for those who are fighting hard for a better world, and feeling lonely and defeated and very, very tired.”

Some people are putting love into action to make a difference in Burke County.

The phrase “2020 with Love” came to Lake James resident Catherine Turner in the middle of a summer night in 2019. It was an answer to prayer.

Armed with the gift of a sewing machine, a new passion for quilting and resurgence of creative energy, she wondered if there was something she could make to help with the needs of our community.

“My heart was heavy for those who are food insecure, for the children in our community, for those who are desperate for help,” she said.

The who, why or when remained fuzzy until the concept of “2020 with Love” as a creative fundraising effort emerged. Catherine had previously served on the board of directors for the Burke County United Way and was familiar with its support of local community agencies.

“BCUW certainly deserves a financial blessing,” said Catherine. “And now this year especially, since their main fundraiser was cancelled due to COVID.”