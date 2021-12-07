Craven, Johnson elected to leadership positions

Wendi Craven and Aaron Johnson were elected to leadership positions for the Burke County Board of Education at its Monday evening work session at Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.

Craven was elected as chair and Johnson as vice chair, both by 6-0 votes with the other “ayes” coming from fellow board members Don Hemstreet, Tiana Sims, Leslie Taylor and Jane Sohovich.

Craven was nominated by Taylor, and Johnson’s nomination came from Craven.

“I’ve spent many years in this school system, and this is the highest moment,” Craven said during the meeting.

“I really appreciate it. I’m a little emotional.”

Craven has been on the school board for two years, while Johnson was just sworn in to his board seat Wednesday.

“I’m extremely honored,” Johnson said. “I’m honored to be here, period. But then on top of that, to have the role of vice chair is going to be challenging. It’s going to be a good learning experience, but I’m excited and can’t wait to do my part.

