Craven, Johnson elected to leadership positions

Wendi Craven and Aaron Johnson were elected to leadership positions for the Burke County Board of Education at its Monday evening work session at Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.
Craven was elected as chair and Johnson as vice chair, both by 6-0 votes with the other “ayes” coming from fellow board members Don Hemstreet, Tiana Sims, Leslie Taylor and Jane Sohovich.
Craven was nominated by Taylor, and Johnson’s nomination came from Craven.
“I’ve spent many years in this school system, and this is the highest moment,” Craven said during the meeting.
“I really appreciate it. I’m a little emotional.”
Craven has been on the school board for two years, while Johnson was just sworn in to his board seat Wednesday.
“I’m extremely honored,” Johnson said. “I’m honored to be here, period. But then on top of that, to have the role of vice chair is going to be challenging. It’s going to be a good learning experience, but I’m excited and can’t wait to do my part.
“I want to work closely with the rest of the board members and have a good working relationship with all the board members and, of course, with our superintendent (Mike Swan) and his staff.”
Hemstreet also was nominated for vice chair by Sohovich, but withdrew his name from consideration.
Craven takes the chair post from Buddy Armour, who was defeated by Sims in last month’s election. Johnson’s vice chair spot was most recently occupied by R.L. Icard, who unexpectedly died late last month after a brief illness.
Elections for the leadership positions are held annually, typically late in the year.
COVID-19 updates
Miranda Michaels, the director of school nursing for Burke County Public Schools, gave the board updated COVID-19 numbers, as well.
For the week of Nov. 15-21, the school system recorded 14 positive tests for students and staff and 86 student and staff exposures, of whom 20 did not have to quarantine due to exemptions (which can include full vaccination and proper masking).
For the week of Nov. 22-28, the school system had 13 positive tests for students and staff and 66 student and staff exposures, of whom 12 did not have to quarantine due to exemptions.
And for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the system so far has had 24 positive tests for students and staff and 230 student and staff exposures, with 41 of those not required to quarantine.
