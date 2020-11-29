Create an attitude of gratitude in spite of COVID-19

Daughter-in-law Debbie, who lives in New York state, sent a picture of my 7-year-old grandson in his new hockey jersey, playing goalie for the first time. At 755 miles apart, every little thing that brings us closer is a blessing.

Another text invited my husband and me to join friends for lunch outside on a sunny day.

A neighbor, Dawn, texted me mid-week about water aerobics. Three mornings a week, a small group of us meet at a pool with our foam noodles and water weights. It is a lifeline of conversation and exercise. Committed to each other and to our health, we show up, work hard, stay positive, keep confidences, wear masks until we get into the pool and keep a safe distance in the water. We count on each other.

Laurel, who lives in Pittsburgh, called this week, and we commiserated over cancelled holiday plans. For almost 40 years, we have shared the ups and downs of life. I am grateful for old friendships that remain fresh.