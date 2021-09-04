‘Creatures of the Night’ are sure to delight

LINVILLE -- People are familiar with Grandfather Mountain’s resident animals, including black bears, bald eagles, cougars, river otters and elk.

But what do they do after dark?

Guests can find out Saturday, Oct. 2, at Grandfather Mountain’s annual Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, a nighttime event that features fun and spooky stories told by firelight, along with exclusive after-dark tours.

From 7-9 p.m., guests young and old can enjoy hot chocolate and warm apple cider by the glow of a bonfire. The event is BYOS (Bring Your Own S’mores, e.g., marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate, roasting sticks, etc.), but the park will provide cider, hot chocolate and seating. As a safety precaution, any snack items provided by Grandfather Mountain will be individually wrapped.

From there, guests will join Grandfather staff members on a nocturnal trek to the top of the mountain (via shuttle) and the environmental wildlife habitats. While riding the shuttle, all participants are required to wear a face covering.