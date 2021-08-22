Crews continue repairing damage from Fred

CANTON — About 70 N.C. Department of Transportation workers from across the state have traveled to western North Carolina to help respond to the devastation left by Tropical Depression Fred.

The employees left last week from state transportation offices and maintenance yards near Rocky Mount, Durham, Greensboro, Albemarle, Carthage, Winston-Salem and Shelby. They have joined nearly 550 additional NCDOT employees in the state’s western reaches who are working to restore roads, clear landslides and unclog drainage systems.

N.C. State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette visited the storm-ravaged area Friday.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones and everyone who has been impacted by this storm,” Boyette said. “It’s impossible to replace what many people have lost, but we are here for the long haul to help these communities recover as quickly as possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fred washed out multiple bridges and closed dozens of roads, largely in Haywood, Transylvania, Swain and Buncombe counties. Many roads and bridges were covered by trees, mud and water. Fred even spawned three mudslides that temporarily closed the Nantahala Gorge in Swain County.