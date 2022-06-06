Crews continue search for missing woman

Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.

Frances Collett Apperson, 67, of Charlotte, is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white woman who weighs about 130 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, according to information from a post on the Burke County Search and Rescue Facebook page. She is deaf.

Apperson, who was last seen leaving her home on May 17, is believed to be in the Linville Gorge near Linville Falls after personnel from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office found her car in the parking lot near the falls May 30, according to information previously gathered by The News Herald. Charlotte police had been searching for Apperson since she was reported missing May 21.

Relatives also told WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty they found a small angel along the trail leading to the falls, the newspaper previously reported. Deputies found an identical angel in her car.

Rescuers began heavily searching the area May 31, with personnel from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Special Ops, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service and Burke County Emergency Management all gathering to search. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina Emergency Management also have joined the search for Apperson.

The Facebook post on the Burke County Search and Rescue page said rescuers also used a drone to search secluded areas along the falls, the Plunge Basin Trail, overlooks and more.

When rescuers returned Wednesday, the NCSHP helicopter assisted them, marking areas of interest for further search Thursday, according to the post.

Rescue crews took a break over the weekend because volunteers were not available for the search because of prior commitments, said Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis.

“Please remember our department operates on a 100% volunteer basis,” the Facebook post from the Burke County Search and Rescue page said. “We all have full-time jobs that we take time off of for searches like this. It takes a lot of effort and moving parts to continue operations.”

Willis said there will be another search Thursday, and they're putting in an all-call to search teams from across the state for a large-scale search Saturday. Trained K9s also will be assisting with searches this week.

Rescuers ask anyone who was in the area of Linville Falls or the Linville Information Cabin the afternoon or evening of May 17 who has any information on Apperson to call 828-437-1911.