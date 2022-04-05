1 charged, 1 airlifted after Monday wreck

A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.

Riley Paul Moses, 34, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and other traffic counts after a crash around 2:45 p.m. on Dixie Boulevard, Officer E. Connor with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said.

The charges came after Moses' vehicle was headed down Dixie Boulevard near Industrial Boulevard at about 55 to 60 mph in a 35-mph zone, Connor said.

The vehicle ran off the road to the left, overcorrected and rolled over before landing on its wheels across one lane of the road, Connor said.

The passenger in the car, whose identity has not been released, was airlifted to a medical center with head trauma but was stable Tuesday morning, Connor said.

Moses has previous convictions of possessing stolen goods, possessing a controlled substance on the premises of a penal institution, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website showed. He also had a previous conviction of misdemeanor driving while impaired.

The records check showed Moses still is on probation for the conviction of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Moses’ secured bond was set at $500, Connor said. His court date is set for May 16.

Burke County EMS and the Glen Alpine Fire Department also responded.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

