1 dead after car crashes into tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Burke County
Fatal Wreck

1 dead after car crashes into tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Burke County

A person is dead after the car they were driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that had pulled off on the side of the interstate Thursday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer had pulled completely off Interstate 40 about a mile west of Exit 103 in the westbound lanes, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It was around 12:30 p.m. that a car driving westbound on I-40 went completely off the road and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, Lane said. He estimated the car was going at least normal interstate speeds, around 65 mph, when it crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lane said they were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate for much of Thursday afternoon while crews worked at the scene, with only one lane open.

Salem Fire and Rescue, West End Fire Department, the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with NCSHP. Hamby’s Towing Service picked up the vehicles.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

