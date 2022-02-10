1 dead, another airlifted after crash on NC 126

A man is dead and another had to be airlifted after a crash on N.C. 126 west of Morganton.
A car was headed west in the 3700-block of N.C. 126 when it went off the road to the right, overcorrected, went off the road to the left and hit a tree around 7:55 a.m., said Trooper J.S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Brandon Clinton Baldwin of Granite Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, Swagger said.
The driver, 28-year-old Joshua Gilbert of Morganton, was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, Swagger said. A dog also was killed in the crash, Swagger said.
Baldwin had just celebrated his birthday Wednesday, said Trooper D.R. Lane.
Troopers are investigating impairment and speed as factors in the crash, Lane said.
He estimated the car was travelling about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. The force of the crash split the car in half.
Lamont Martin was one of a handful of people who gathered in a neighbor’s yard to pray for everyone involved in the crash. He said speed is a common problem on the highway.
“It was just terrible,” Martin said. “My heart just went out to the families. It looked like it was a pretty bad accident.”
Charges are pending. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Lake James Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Burke County EMS and NCSHP.
