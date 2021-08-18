1 dead, man in custody after shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is in custody after a shooting left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 7556 Spain Hill Road in Icard, was charged with murder and larceny of a firearm, according to an arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stemmed from a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs. One person was killed in the shooting, but their identity has not been released.

Police blocked off Coldwater Street near the scene of the shooting and a reverse 911 call was sent to nearby residents with Setzer’s description, according to records from the Burke County Emergency Communications Center.

A neighbor who lives on Tomlinson Loop told The News Herald he called 911 when he saw Setzer on his property. He said Setzer was covered in scratches and was holding his abdomen and his lower back.

The neighbor asked Setzer to get off his property, and he said Setzer did so without resisting.