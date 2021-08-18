1 dead, man in custody after shooting

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is in custody after a shooting left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.
Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 7556 Spain Hill Road in Icard, was charged with murder and larceny of a firearm, according to an arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stemmed from a Wednesday afternoon shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs. One person was killed in the shooting, but their identity has not been released.
Police blocked off Coldwater Street near the scene of the shooting and a reverse 911 call was sent to nearby residents with Setzer’s description, according to records from the Burke County Emergency Communications Center.
A neighbor who lives on Tomlinson Loop told The News Herald he called 911 when he saw Setzer on his property. He said Setzer was covered in scratches and was holding his abdomen and his lower back.
The neighbor asked Setzer to get off his property, and he said Setzer did so without resisting.
Setzer, who was taken into custody less than a quarter-mile from the neighbor’s home on Tomlinson Loop, was surrounded by law enforcement officers while he laid on the ground when reporters arrived at the scene. Reporters watched as he was administered two doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.
Setzer was loaded into a BCSO patrol car and rushed away from the scene. Scanner traffic and law enforcement officials on scene confirmed he was taken to a local hospital.
Criminal history
This isn’t Setzer’s first run-in with the law. In fact, he still is on parole for convictions from 2013, according to records from the state, and he had already been arrested once this week.
He was on parole after he earned habitual felon status a second time, along with convictions of felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Setzer was arrested Tuesday for new felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, according to warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
He was issued a $25,000 unsecured bond for those charges, according to an arrest report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Setzer also had been arrested Aug. 7 for second-degree trespassing, another arrest report and warrant showed. He was released from that charge on a written promise to appear.
His criminal history dates back to the late 1980s, NCDPS records showed. That’s when he was first charged with driving while impaired.
His record continues throughout the 1990s, when he was convicted of multiple crimes ranging from misdemeanor resisting an officer to felony breaking and entering, NCDPS records showed.
From 2001-03, he was charged with seven counts of breaking and entering vehicles, nine different larceny charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of firearms, another count of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was convicted in 2003 of escaping jail, and earned himself his first conviction of habitual felon, according to NCDPS records.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.