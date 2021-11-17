1 pound of meth, marijuana seized after investigation

A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.

Jessie Alan Clark, 39, of 1065 Track Side Way in Hudson, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop Nov. 10, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He also was served with an outstanding warrant from Caldwell County for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.

BCSO narcotics investigators launched an investigation into Clark in September. He is accused of distributing “trafficking” amounts of methamphetamine in Burke County, the release said.

In North Carolina, General Statute dictates that anything more than .99 oz. of methamphetamine qualifies as a trafficking amount.

Investigators surrounded Clark on Nov. 10 at the Country Market gas station on Dysartsville Road while conducting surveillance on him. He was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Investigators searched the car he was driving and recovered about a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana, the release said.