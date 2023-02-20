A warrant roundup last week led to the arrests of 10 people.

Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman said roundups like the one done Wednesday gives deputies a chance to focus on bringing in people who have proven to be more difficult to track down.

“Our deputies, when they’re working a shift, they’re answering … my first two months in office, we answered 5,353 calls,” Hinceman said. “So those guys are running from call to call and they don’t have a lot of time to go hunt people for warrants. They do what they can, but when you’re answering that many calls, it’s hard.”

He said the sheriff’s office moved some schedules around and collaborated with probation officers from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to track down wanted people over the course of nearly 12 hours.

“It’s just good to have those extra people there,” Hinceman said. “It just makes things safer if you’ve got extra help. You can cover back doors and escape routes. It’s just very good to have enough personnel to do those operations, and that’s what gets you success.”

The following people all were arrested as part of the roundup:

Joseph Carl Rhubright, 42, was served with a misdemeanor warrant for failure appear. His bond was set at $3,500 secured.

Dalton Chandler Reed, 21, was served with a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation. His bond was set at $5,000 secured.

Blake Ervin Chapman, 50, was served with a warrant for two misdemeanor counts of non-support. He was issued a $900 cash bond.

Autumn Marie Burhans, 29, was served with warrants for one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony probation violation, two count of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor probation violation. Her bond was set at $29,000 secured.

Casey Shane Reed, 37, was served with a warrant for two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $20,000 secured.

Miranda Dawn Lowman, 33, was served with a warrant for three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Her bond was set at $3,000 secured.

Jerry David Clark, 44, was served with a warrant for misdemeanor non-support and misdemeanor failure to appear. He received a $200 cash bond for the non-support charge and a $1,500 secured bond for the failure to appear.

Katherine Nicole McPherson, 31, was served with a warrant for failure to appear. Her bond was set at $15,000 secured.

Dylan James Rogers, 30, was served with a warrant for murder. He is being held under no bond.

Tammy Duckworth Boone, 50, was served with a warrant for murder. She is being held under no bond.

Rogers and Boone were wanted in the Feb. 10 killing of Brandi Deal.