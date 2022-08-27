16-year-old lands DWI charge after truck plows into porch

ICARD — A Burke County family is counting their blessings after a teenager who troopers said had been drinking plowed through their flower bed and front porch Friday morning.

It was around 7 a.m. when Holly Kiziah was headed out the door for work and she heard what sounded like a tree falling.

“As I was walking through my hallway, something went, ‘thump,’” Kiziah said. “We’ve had a tree fall on our house before, so it sounded like that, but when I walked in the living room, it was so dark. That’s when I opened my front door and glass shattered everywhere.”

Still thinking her roof had collapsed, Kiziah called her husband at work. Panicked thinking sent her to a window trying to get out of the house.

“That’s whenever I peeked out and saw that a truck had hit my house,” Kiziah said.

The 16-year-old girl, who was a short way from her home when she crashed, had driven off Old N.C. 10, hit a utility pole’s guidewire and plowed into the front porch of Kiziah’s home, said Trooper C.A. Hallyburton with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The impact of the crash spun the truck around.

“It was pretty scary,” Kiziah said. “She was out here screaming … she was more frantic than I was.”

No one was injured in the crash, but Burke County EMS responded to the scene to check out the driver of the truck.

The girl ended up with charges for driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, possession of an open container and careless and reckless driving, Hallyburton said.

“We were young, we were dumb, we did stuff, but I would think not to pick up keys and get in a car,” Kiziah said.

The girl’s arrest came as law enforcement agencies across the state embark on campaigns against drunk driving.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will partner with the North Carolina Wilklife Resources Commission and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for this year’s “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.

Part of the larger Booze It and Lose It campaign from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, troopers statewide will be out in full force looking for signs of impairment on the highway, while wildlife officers will be patrolling the water for impaired boaters.