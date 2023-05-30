Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two people were charged after police say they broke into a home while the homeowners were away Saturday.

Clarence Waycaster, 46, and Christian Barr, 25, both were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering after officers were called to a home in the 100-block of Abee Street in Morganton around 12:15 a.m., according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The call came after neighbors reported seeing flashlights shining inside the home, the release said.

Officers took Waycaster into custody when he tried to leave through the basement, the release said. Officers entered the home and found Barr trying to hide inside a closet, according to the release.

Waycaster has previous felony convictions of speeding to elude arrest or attempted speeding to elude arrest and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Barr has a previous conviction of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to NCDPS records.

Waycaster’s bond was set at $500 secured with a court date set for July 7. Barr, who also was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest, received an $11,000 secured bond with a court date set for June 15, the release said.