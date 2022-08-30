2 charged after man flees onto school property in traffic stop

DREXEL — A man admitted he might need a shrink after investigators said he ran onto a school’s property with a gun Tuesday morning.

Officers were patrolling Drexel looking for a truck that had been stolen the night before, said Drexel Police Officer Craig Treadway.

A deputy spotted the vehicle near Drexel Elementary School and pulled it over, only to see the passenger, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon Jerel Ervin, jump and run onto the property of Drexel Elementary School, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Ervin ditched a backpack with a gun in it on the school’s property and ran behind the school, sending it into a hard lockdown, Whisenant said. Treadway said the gun in the backpack had been stolen along with the vehicle on Monday night.

Deputies ended up finding Ervin about 15 minutes after he ran from them, Whisenant said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty was able to talk to Ervin as he was loaded into a patrol car Tuesday.

“My head’s so (expletive) up I don’t know what the (expletive) I was doing bro,” Ervin told WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty. “Aye, I don’t know. Maybe once I get a shrink … and get to a lawyer, I’ll tell my lawyer to tell you the story.”

He went on to say he wanted to “plead the sixth” and exercise his rights.

In the commotion of chasing Ervin, the driver of the vehicle had taken off, Whisenant said. He ended up ditching the first vehicle and stealing another pickup truck from a gas station on Bethel Road.

Morganton Department of Public Safety officers ended up catching up to the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Stanley, whose second attempt at motor vehicle theft ended in the truck running out of gas, Whisenant said.

Whisenant said he didn’t think the suspects ever had any intention for the school to be involved in the incident, but nevertheless, it went on lockdown Tuesday morning.

“Our job, we notify the parents immediately, we send out a call out as quick as we can to let moms and dads and guardians know that we are on a lockdown, and then as soon as we’re off lockdown we let them know as well,” said Burke County Schools Superintendent Mike Swan. “Everyone’s still heightened right now, but I think, as you can see, we don’t have a lot of exodus of the campus, they feel safe with what we’re doing and we appreciate that as school leaders.”

The lockdown came on the second day of school and barely two weeks after law enforcement officers and school system employees from around Burke County participated in active shooter training to be prepared for situations like Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that we do have to train about that, but it does show that our folks were ready,” Swan said. “Once we were notified to go on hard lockdown, we were able to secure and all the classrooms were shut and locked, no students were circulating in the hallway. The staff – they were doing their job what they were prepared to do.”

Ervin was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm on school property and resisting a public officer. Stanley was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and a count each possession of a stolen motor vehicle, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. They’re both due in court Thursday, court officials said.

Ervin’s bond was set at $50,000 secured, jail records showed. Stanley’s bond information wasn’t available at press time Tuesday.