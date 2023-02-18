Two people were charged after a search warrant turned up trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and heroin Thursday.

Isaac Dwight Teague, 42, of Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also charged was Meagan Lynn Whaley, 24, of Morganton, who was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, the release said.

The charges came after narcotics investigators with BCSO and the Lenoir Police Department executed a search warrant at the couple’s home at 3206 Antioch Road, Lot 11, Morganton, on Thursday, the release said.

Teague and Whaley were taken into custody without incident, and a search of the property uncovered about 110 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of opiate-based pills, 12 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. currency and several firearms, the release said.

Teague has no previous felony convictions, but his criminal record shows a slew of misdemeanor convictions including driving while impaired, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, driving while license revoked and providing fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Teague also has a pending charge in Caldwell County of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Whaley has no previous convictions in North Carolina, according to NCDPS records. She has some other pending traffic charges, court records showed.

Teague’s bond was set at $100,000 secured, and Whaley’s bond was set at $3,000 secured.