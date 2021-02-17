 Skip to main content
2 charged after months long drug investigation
Criminal Allegations

drugs.jpg

Deputies seized 22 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin/fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamines, 15-16 grams of opiates and 1.56 pounds of marijuana after an investigation that spanned more than two months.

 Burke County Sheriff's Office

Two people were charged and multiple controlled substances were seized last week after an investigation into drug distribution that spanned more than two months.

Amber Dawn Harris.jpg

Harris

Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., Apt. 7 in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, says  a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan William Shambre, 37, of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.

Ryan William Shambre.jpg

Shambre

The charges came after detectives who served a search warrant at the suspects’ home Friday found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, two firearms and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said deputies seized 22 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin/fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamines, 15-16 grams of opiates and 1.56 pounds of marijuana.

Harris has a previous felony conviction of obstructing justice from a 2015 offense, according to a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

Shambre also has previous felony convictions, including breaking and entering vehicles, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering, the Department of Public Safety website said.

Harris was held under a $55,000 secured bond, and Shambre under a $15,000 secured bond, according to the release. Shambre had a court appearance Monday, and Harris’ court appearance is set for Thursday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County EMS and Burke County Department of Social Services assisted with the case, the release said.

