2 charged after months long drug investigation

Two people were charged and multiple controlled substances were seized last week after an investigation into drug distribution that spanned more than two months.

Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., Apt. 7 in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, says a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan William Shambre, 37, of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.

The charges came after detectives who served a search warrant at the suspects’ home Friday found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, two firearms and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said deputies seized 22 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin/fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamines, 15-16 grams of opiates and 1.56 pounds of marijuana.

Harris has a previous felony conviction of obstructing justice from a 2015 offense, according to a records check on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.