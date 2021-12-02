2 charged after more than a pound of meth seized

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.

Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 32, of 5686 Heavner Ave. in Connelly Springs, and Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 119 Sugar Hill Heights Drive in Marion, both were charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Wade also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators served a search warrant at Wade’s home Monday, the release said.

During the search, investigators seized 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Wade was convicted earlier this year of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and larceny of a motor vehicle, both felony charges, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He’s about nine months into his sentence of 30 months of probation, the website showed.