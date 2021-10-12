2 charged in UTV theft

RHODHISS — Two people have been charged in connection with a stolen UTV and utility trailer.

Gary Benjamin Stamper, 31, of 304 U.S. 70A East, Lot D, in Hildebran, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, and also was served with a warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle from Catawba County on Oct. 4, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Ayinde Boyce, 22, of the same address, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, the release said.

The charges came after deputies received a report on Sept. 26 of a stolen Polaris Ranger UTV and utility trailer that had been taken within the last two days, the release said.

BCSO detectives started investigating and quickly identified multiple suspects resulting in the recovery of the UTV, the release said. Detectives also found out that a stolen U-Haul truck in Hickory had been rented with a stolen identity and used in the theft, the release said.

Hickory Police Department was notified about the stolen U-Haul truck, and the truck was returned to the rental center where it belonged, the release said.

Stamper and Boyce were arrested Oct. 4, the release said.