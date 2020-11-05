2 charged with child abduction after missing child found

Two people were charged in October after a missing child was found at their home.

Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 36, and Samantha Leigh Bowman, 29, both of 4248 Scott Road, were charged with one felony count each of abduction of children, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a sheriff’s deputy went to the pair’s home on Oct. 9 looking for a missing child.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the investigation determined the child was a runaway.

When the deputy spoke to Holtsclaw and Bowman, both of them said they had not seen the missing child, the release said.

Deputies went back to the home the following morning and located the child, the release said.

Holtsclaw has previous convictions of speeding to elude arrest or attempted from an offense on Sept. 3, 2018, possession of a schedule II controlled substance from an offense on May 4, 2017, and driving while impaired from an offense on Nov. 16, 2014, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

There were no convictions listed on the site for Bowman.