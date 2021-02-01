2 dead after Sunday crash north of Morganton

Two people were killed in a head-on collision northwest of Morganton early Sunday evening.

Glenda Brittain Kelly, 84, of Morganton, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet minivan south on N.C. 181 when she crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Kia passenger car head-on around 6:18 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, Wakefield said.

The driver of the Kia, Daphne Kincaid Beam, 58, of Morganton, was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, according to a release from Trooper J.S. Swagger with the NCSHP.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused Kelly to cross the center line, but impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor, Wakefield said.

The road was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash, the release from Swagger said.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

