2 deaths, 14 overdoses reported last week

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be cautious after two people died and 14 others were sickened in drug overdoses in Burke County last week.

The sheriff’s office said those calls happened from March 15-21. Deputies believe there were more overdoses that were handled by family, friends and other people administering Narcan, says a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in the illegal distribution of fentanyl and a rising number of overdoses,” the release said. “Persons using illegal substances are literally putting their lives in the hands of criminals who are trusted to mix a nonlethal amount of fentanyl with heroin and/or other drugs.”

Pills that look like prescription medications like Xanax, hydrocodone and oxycodone are popping up in Burke County and the surrounding area, but the pills actually are pressed fentanyl, the release said. Fentanyl, an extremely potent substance, can kill in tiny amounts, the release said.

“It is taking more and more lives and leaving more and more families decimated,” the release said.

North Carolina’s good Samaritan law, N.C. General Statute 90-96.2(b), gives some immunity to people in most situations if they seek medical assistance for someone suffering a drug-related overdose by calling 911, a law enforcement officer or emergency medical services personnel.