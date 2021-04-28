2 deputies shot, standoff ongoing in Watauga County

BOONE — Two sheriff's deputies were shot and a standoff was ongoing Wednesday afternoon in Watauga County.

Deputies responded to 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone for a welfare check because the homeowner and his family did not show up to work and did not respond to phone calls, according to information the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office sent to News Herald news partner Dave Faherty with WSOC-TV.

When deputies entered the home after finding the homeowner and his family's cars at the residence, they were shot at by an unknown person inside the home, the sheriff’s office told Faherty. Two deputies were shot, but only one was extracted from the location.

The deputy who was extracted was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The other deputy remains on scene, and his condition is not known.

The scene still was active around 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the shooter barricaded inside the home and periodically firing at officers on scene, according to information the sheriff's office gave Faherty.

Law enforcement had surrounded the home, and nearby residents had been evacuated.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said deputies were on standby Wednesday afternoon and ready to respond to the scene if needed.