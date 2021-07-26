2 face child sex charges

Two people are facing child sex charges after an offense that occurred last week, according to court records.

Clint Holden Lane, 19, and Dancy Arieanna Issable Porter, 18, both of 5711 South Drive in Morganton, were charged with one count each of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office about allegations of possible indecent liberties with a child that occurred in Burke County, a release from BCSO said.

According to the warrants, the child involved was 6 years old. After an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Lane and Porter.

Porter and Lane had their first court appearances set for Monday.