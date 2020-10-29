2 face meth charges

GLEN ALPINE — Two people were charged after an investigation last week at a home in Glen Alpine.

Billy Lamour Jones, 42, of 200 Linville St., Apartment B, in Morganton, and Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road in Morganton, were each charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, says a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after N.C. Probation and Parole officers and sheriff's detectives conducted an investigation Oct. 22 at 2175 Lail Road in Glen Alpine, the release said.

Investigators spoke with Jones and ended up seizing suspected methamphetamine from his person, the release said. Meise was found in a bedroom; suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from her.

Jones previously has been convicted of being a habitual felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering or selling a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Meise was convicted in 2016 of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule IV controlled substance and a few misdemeanors, the N.C. Department of Public Safety website said.

Jones and Meise received $5,000 secured bonds each. Their next court appearances was set for Nov. 13.