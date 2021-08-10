2 face meth trafficking charges in new K-9’s first shift

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a new police K-9’s first shift Monday night with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Brittany Nicole Woody, 31, of Morganton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving during revocation and give, lend or borrow a registration plate, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. She also was served with two outstanding orders for arrest.
Jesse Wayne Douglas, 28, of Lenoir, also was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.
The arrests came after Morganton officers in the C-Platoon were patrolling South Sterling Street and saw a white Dodge Avenger with a fictitious tag, the release said. They stopped the vehicle near 2302 S. Sterling St. and found Woody driving the vehicle with Douglas in the passenger area.
Drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view inside the vehicle, leading to a search of it, the release said.
Officers, with the help of K-9 Tigo and his partner, Public Safety Officer Gabryszewski, seized more than 39 grams of methamphetamine, along with 4 grams of marijuana, eight alprazolam dosage units, a dose of oxycodone, a digital scale and more than $1,700 in cash, the release said. It was K-9 Tigo’s first shift with the platoon, according to a Facebook post from MDPS.
No record was listed for Woody on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, but Douglas had previous convictions for misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury, larceny and breaking and entering.
Woody received was issued a $58,000 secured bond. Douglas was issued a $50,000 secured bond. They both are due in court Thursday.