2 face trafficking charges in separate arrests

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests last week.
Kevin Lee Huffman, 53, of 4650 Mount Hebron Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged Sept. 30 with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges against Huffman came when BCSO deputies along with N.C. Probation and Parole officers searched his home, a BCSO release said.
Investigators saw Huffman running behind the home into an outbuilding in an attempt to hide something, and they ended up finding more than an ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and some hydrocodone in the building Huffman had entered, the release said.
Huffman was on probation for an Aug. 24 Burke County conviction of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Based on records from NCDPS, Huffman was convicted Tuesday in Brunswick County of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and maintaining any place for a controlled substance. He was sentenced to probation, NCDPS records showed.
His next court date for his new drug trafficking charge is set for Oct. 18. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond, the BCSO release said.
Savanna Nichole Wood, 28, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. SE in Valdese, was charged Thursday with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, said a separate BCSO release.
The charge against Wood came after BCSO investigators pulled over a Honda Accord driven by Wood for multiple traffic violations, the release said.
Investigators stopped the vehicle on Mourglea Avenue in Valdese, and a trafficking amount of opiates were seized from the car when it was searched.
Wood didn’t appear to have any previous convictions, and her bond was set at $5,000 secured, the release said. She had a court appearance set for Friday.