2 face trafficking charges in separate arrests

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests last week.

Kevin Lee Huffman, 53, of 4650 Mount Hebron Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged Sept. 30 with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Huffman came when BCSO deputies along with N.C. Probation and Parole officers searched his home, a BCSO release said.

Investigators saw Huffman running behind the home into an outbuilding in an attempt to hide something, and they ended up finding more than an ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and some hydrocodone in the building Huffman had entered, the release said.

Huffman was on probation for an Aug. 24 Burke County conviction of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on records from NCDPS, Huffman was convicted Tuesday in Brunswick County of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and maintaining any place for a controlled substance. He was sentenced to probation, NCDPS records showed.