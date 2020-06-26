2 faces drug charges after probation search

Two people received drug charges after an investigation Tuesday.
Tiffany Samantha Whitney, 30, of 5130 Pea Ridge Road, was charged with felony trafficking heroin or opium and felony possession of alprazolam, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Allen Benfield, 30, of the same address, also was charged with felony possession of alprazolam, the release said.
The charges came after officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole and detectives with the Burke County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation at Benfield and Whitney's residence, the release said.
A substantial amount of heroin was seized during a search of the residence along with alprazolam and several items of drug paraphernalia, the release said.
Benfield has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and common law robbery, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Whitney's criminal record was limited to a misdemeanor larceny conviction from 2010 and a shoplifting conviction from 2012, the NCDPS website said.
Both Whitney and Benfield have court dates set for July 16. Whitney was held at the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond while Benfield was held under a $25,000 secured bond.