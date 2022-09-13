2 found dead in Hildebran identified as Ohio residents

Two people found dead in Hildebran last week were identified Tuesday as a man and woman from Ohio.

Daniel Allan Nolan Jr., 45, and Jocelyn Danielle Hall, 39, both of Ohio, were found dead Sept. 6 under some trees in a grassy area on the Exit 119 westbound on-ramp of Interstate 40 shortly before 5 p.m., according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Information released at the scene said Nolan and Hall likely had been there for at least a day, since the caller had passed them around 9 a.m. that day and saw them again in the same position when they called 911.

No signs of foul play were found during the investigation, information from the sheriff’s office said.

Burke County EMS and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with BCSO.