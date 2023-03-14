Two people have been indicted in the shooting death of a woman and her unborn child.

Dylan Rogers, 30, and Tammy Duckworth Boone, 50, were indicted on one count each of murder and murder of an unborn child after the Burke County Grand Jury met Monday, according to indictments filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The indictments come a little more than a month after first responders were called to the home Deal shared with her boyfriend on Clark Loop for a reported cardiac arrest, according to previous News Herald articles.

Deal was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the articles said. Reporters at the scene could see bullet holes on the side of the mobile home, and her boyfriend, Richard Buff, told The News Herald that Deal was supposed to have her baby just days after she was killed.

Rogers denied any involvement in the situation, telling reporters the night he was arrested he was in bed asleep when Deal was killed.

“I got a lawyer,” Rogers said. “I ain’t speaking on it.”

Boone had tears in her eyes as she was walked out of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15, and her only comment to reporters was unintelligible.

Rogers and Boone are set to appear in court Thursday, according to North Carolina Judicial Branch website. They’re both being held at the Burke County Jail under no bond, according to jail records.