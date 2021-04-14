2 schools locked down as police search for armed man

GLEN ALPINE — Two Burke County elementary schools were placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon when law enforcement said they were looking for a man armed with a handgun.
Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, told The News Herald that W.A. Young and Glen Alpine elementary schools were advised by law enforcement to enter a soft lockdown around 12:30 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., she said.
Instruction at the schools continued as normal, and all students and staff were safe inside the schools, she said. Principals had been working on an all-call to parents to give them information on the situation.
Earlier police scanner traffic indicated that law enforcement were called to the area after a man with weapons set some brush fires in the 4100-block of Powerhouse Road.
A reverse 911 call was sent out to homes within a 3-mile radius of the scene on Powerhouse Road to let them know police were looking for Craig Lytle, said Angela Hibbard, operations manager with Burke County Emergency Communications.
Lytle, who could be armed with a handgun, is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 196 pounds. He has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black bandana and green BDU pants, Hibbard said. BDU pants, or battle dress uniform pants, are a style of tactical pants commonly seen in military uniforms.
A copy of the emergency alert sent out to nearby residents said Lytle was last seen on Arney Drive off Powerhouse Road, just outside Glen Alpine town limits. He may have been trying to make his way back to Lytle Drive, which also is just outside Glen Alpine town limits.
Police still were looking for Lytle around 2:20 p.m. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should instead call 911.
This is a developing story. The News Herald is working to gather additional information, and it will be posted as it becomes available.