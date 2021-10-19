2 seriously injured in crash on NC 126

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.

Trevon McNair, 26, of Morganton, was headed west at a high rate of speed on N.C. 126 in a silver Chevrolet Impala when his car crossed the center line and hit a black GMC Acadia head-on around 2:30 p.m. between Silvers Street and Frank Whisnant Road, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Acadia, 53-year-old Pamela Kanipe, had pulled off the road to try to avoid the collision, Lane said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, Lane said.

McNair initially was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but later was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Lane said. Kanipe also initially was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but she later was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Ashville, he said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges still are pending.

Oak Hill, Glen Alpine and Lake James fire departments all responded to the scene along with Burke REACT, Burke County EMS and NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chrissy Murphy Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018. Follow Chrissy Murphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today