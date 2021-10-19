2 seriously injured in crash on NC 126

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
Trevon McNair, 26, of Morganton, was headed west at a high rate of speed on N.C. 126 in a silver Chevrolet Impala when his car crossed the center line and hit a black GMC Acadia head-on around 2:30 p.m. between Silvers Street and Frank Whisnant Road, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Acadia, 53-year-old Pamela Kanipe, had pulled off the road to try to avoid the collision, Lane said.
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, Lane said.
McNair initially was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but later was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Lane said. Kanipe also initially was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but she later was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Ashville, he said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges still are pending.
Oak Hill, Glen Alpine and Lake James fire departments all responded to the scene along with Burke REACT, Burke County EMS and NCSHP.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
