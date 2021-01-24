2nd suspect in rescue squad B&E in custody

The second suspect sought in a break-in and larceny from the Burke County Rescue Squad was arrested Saturday night.
Nicholas Tony Kirk, 19, of 911 St. Mary’s Church Road, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Saturday, says an arrest report on the Burke County Police to Citizen website.
He had been wanted on charges of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property, according to a wanted poster published Friday.
Christopher Scott Otstott, 28, of the same address, was arrested on the same charges Thursday.
Charges against the duo came after $20,000 to $30,000 in equipment was stolen from the Burke County Rescue Squad on Jan. 16, according to previous News Herald articles.
Otstott and Kirk live 1.6 miles away from the squad's station on St. Mary's Church Road.
Rescuers had spent the night of Jan. 15 in the Linville Gorge working rescue calls. When they returned to the station at 1 a.m. Jan. 16, nothing seemed to be out of place.
When they came back to the station later that morning for training, they found that three trailers had been broken into and all kinds of equipment had been stolen, including two ATVs, a generator, helmets, emergency services radios and more.
Officers with the Marion Police Department recovered one of the stolen ATVs Thursday, but it is not operable, according to a post on one of the squad's Facebook pages.
The Burke County Rescue Squad has launched a GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2Y1m15V to help cover the costs of replacing some of the stolen equipment that isn’t covered by insurance and add new security measures to the station.
Neither Otstott or Kirk appear to have previous convictions after a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
Kirks was held under a $25,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail, while Otstott was held under a $15,000 secured bond.