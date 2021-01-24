2nd suspect in rescue squad B&E in custody

The second suspect sought in a break-in and larceny from the Burke County Rescue Squad was arrested Saturday night.

Nicholas Tony Kirk, 19, of 911 St. Mary’s Church Road, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Saturday, says an arrest report on the Burke County Police to Citizen website.

He had been wanted on charges of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property, according to a wanted poster published Friday.

Christopher Scott Otstott, 28, of the same address, was arrested on the same charges Thursday.

Charges against the duo came after $20,000 to $30,000 in equipment was stolen from the Burke County Rescue Squad on Jan. 16, according to previous News Herald articles.

Otstott and Kirk live 1.6 miles away from the squad's station on St. Mary's Church Road.

Rescuers had spent the night of Jan. 15 in the Linville Gorge working rescue calls. When they returned to the station at 1 a.m. Jan. 16, nothing seemed to be out of place.