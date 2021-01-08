3 charged after drug investigation in Long View

LONG VIEW — Three people were charged early last week after a drug investigation in Long View.

The Long View Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office searched an apartment/outbuilding attached to 3833 1st Ave. SW in Hickory on Jan. 4, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

The search came after multiple complaints of narcotics and criminal activity at the apartment, the release said.

The following people all were charged:

Yia Vang, 39, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and served with an outstanding warrant from Burke County for failure to appear.

Ivory Nicoe Powell, 29, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pang Yee Vue, 31, was charged with misdemeanor of resist, obstruct and delay and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

None of the suspects had previous convictions listed on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Vang was issued a $4,000 secured bond, Vue was issued a $1,500 secured bond and Powell was issued a $1,000 secured bond, according to the LVPD release.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity in the town of Long View should call LVPD at 828-327-2343.