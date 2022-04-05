3 charged with possession of drugs after late March search

Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.

Stacy Rachelle Mayfield, 33, of 405 Mountain View Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen Lee Henson, 51, of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Kathy Benfield Cook, 64, also of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, the release said.

The charges came after sheriff’s narcotics investigators and North Carolina probation and parole officers started an investigation at the address, the release said.

A search warrant subsequently was served there, the release said, and investigators seized heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Henson has previous convictions of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website showed. Cook has a previous conviction of driving while impaired. Mayfield did not appear to have any previous convictions.

Mayfield’s secured bond was set at $25,000, while Henson and Cook had their secured bonds set at $10,000 each. All are set to appear in court April 14.