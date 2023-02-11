A three-county narcotics operation has ended in felony drug charges against a Morganton man.

Gregory Travis Gowan, 52, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling with controlled substances, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges came after a narcotics operation joining the sheriff's offices of Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties on Tuesday, the BCSO release said.

Deputies ended up seizing 4,341 grams of methamphetamine and about $15,000 cash from Gowan's home on Lail Road, the release said. That's more than 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and has a street value of $651,150.

“Because crime doesn’t recognize jurisdictional boundaries, it is important that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have good working relationships with our surrounding law enforcement agencies," said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman. "This is a good example of Sheriffs helping Sheriffs.”

Gowan already had pending charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance when he was arrested Tuesday, according to records available from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Those charges stemmed from more than a month's worth of investigation into drug activity in Connelly Springs, according to a previous News Herald article.

For those charges, detectives used undercover drug buys to build a case against Gowan for more than a month, according to the article.

They executed a search warrant at the property in Connelly Springs where the drugs were being sold and seized more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine, the article said.

Gowan has a previous conviction of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Gowan's bond was set at $250,000 secured, the release said. He's due back in court on the new charges March 2, according to court records.