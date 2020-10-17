3 from Burke sentenced for meth trafficking

CHARLOTTE — Three people from Burke County were sentenced to spend years in prison for their role in trafficking methamphetamine in the area.

Angela Dale, 33, of Morganton, was sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Bradley Scott Carroll, 37, of Hildebran, will spend six and a half years in prison with four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the release said.

David William Pope, 66, of Connelly Springs, will spend five years, three months in prison with five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Also sentenced were Jeremy Matthew Magnus, 45, of Granite Falls, and John Brooks Miller, of Hickory, the release said.

