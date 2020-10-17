3 from Burke sentenced for meth trafficking

CHARLOTTE — Three people from Burke County were sentenced to spend years in prison for their role in trafficking methamphetamine in the area.
Angela Dale, 33, of Morganton, was sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Bradley Scott Carroll, 37, of Hildebran, will spend six and a half years in prison with four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the release said.
David William Pope, 66, of Connelly Springs, will spend five years, three months in prison with five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Also sentenced were Jeremy Matthew Magnus, 45, of Granite Falls, and John Brooks Miller, of Hickory, the release said.
Magnus will spend a little more than 16.5 years in prison with five years of supervised release for drug trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, while Miller will spend 10 years in prison with five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the release said.
Court documents filed said the group trafficked crystal methamphetamine from early 2019 to February 2020 in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Magnus was the drug conspiracy's leader and supplied crystal methamphetamine to local drug networks.
The defendants trafficked more than 30 kilograms, or about 66 pounds, of methamphetamine, brought into the Hickory area from Georgia. Law enforcement seized about 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine.
This case is the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation “Dixie Crystal.” Since 2015, Operation Dixie Crystal has resulted in the prosecution of more than 200 individuals, and law enforcement have seized over 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, more than $500,000 in U.S. currency and other assets, and dozens of firearms.
OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte handled prosecution of the case. The Burke County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Alexander County Sheriff's Office, Hickory Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations all assisted with investigating the case.
