3 shot after domestic dispute in Jonas Ridge

  • Updated
JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. Three people have been shot, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Information being released on the situation is limited. Whisenant confirmed there is no present threat to public safety, and said more information will be released Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. The News Herald will publish more information as it becomes available.

