3 transported after wreck on East Union

Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.

A woman in a Dodge Charger was looking to turn left from Kirksey Drive onto East Union Street but ended up turning into the wrong lane and getting in the path of an oncoming Ford Focus, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The cars collided head-on around 3:20 p.m., Whisnant said. The crash caused the Ford to slide around, down an embankment and end up on its roof. The charger came to a rest on East Union Street.

Three people, including a 6-year-old, were transported from the scene of the crash to UNC Health Blue Ridge for non-life-threatening injuries, Whisnant said.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge Charger, Whisnant said. Speed is believed to be a factor on the part of the Ford Focus that was driving in a 35 mph zone. He said MDPS has technology that will be able to use a device from the cars to determine the speed at impact and prior to impact.

The Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke REACT and Burke County EMS all responded to the scene along with MDPS.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

